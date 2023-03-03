Senior KRG delegation meets with German Chamber of Commerce

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday met with the German Chamber of Commerce on the sidelines of the first Germany-Kurdistan Forum, according to a statement from the Erbil Governor's Office.

Members of the KRG delegation included Kamal Muslim, Minister of Industry and Trade, Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, Mohamad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Board of Investment, and Majid Sayid Salih, the Deputy Governor of Duhok.

Under the guidance of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the delegation discussed opportunities for greater coordination in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, tourism, investment, and reconstruction in the Kurdistan Region, per the statement.

In an effort to strengthen bilateral ties, the delegation encouraged German companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses to come to the Kurdistan Region and partner on projects of mutual interest, according to the statement.

The Germany-Kurdistan Economic and Investment Forum, a project of the Kurdish-German Friendship Association, was organized in association with the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the KRG Investment Board, and the Kurdish Diaspora Center in Berlin.

The forum is expected to be held annually in either Erbil or Berlin moving forward.