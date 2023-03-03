TEDxNishtiman 2023 focuses on empowering women, youth and minorities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital, Erbil, will host the sixth TEDxNishtiman program on Saturday. It will be the largest TEDx event in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, featuring local and international speakers, with a focus on empowering youth, women and minorities.

Volunteers are the heroes of success.



150 young volunteers from different cities of Kurdistan are a part of organizing TEDxNishtiman in Erbil.

Don't forget to thank them on Saturday#TED #TEDx #TEDxNishtiman #TEDxNishtiman2023 pic.twitter.com/G5HU4a76XR — TEDxNishtiman (@TEDxNishtiman) March 1, 2023

TEDxNishtiman 2023 is organized by 150 volunteers from different parts of Kurdistan, and will include 1,500 attendees, 15 international and local speakers. It is one of the largest youth networks in the Kurdistan Region.

Although more than 5,000 people applied to attend the event this year, only 1,500 people can participate due to limited seating.

The event will also feature an exhibition from 40 local startup companies to support the local economy, educational activities and networking sessions.

The purpose of TEDxNishtiman is to share ideas worth spreading, with the aim of promoting innovation, creativity, and collaboration in the KRI (Kurdistan Region), according to the program website.

🖇️Learn to inspire and empower your community with this year's #TEDxNishtiman theme “Empowering”

Get ready to empower yourself and your community into a better future🤩#TED #TEDx #TEDxNishtiman #TEDxNishtiman2023 pic.twitter.com/ZwSgmqnpOO — TEDxNishtiman (@TEDxNishtiman) February 8, 2023

Moreover, this year’s theme is on “empowering” women, youth, and minorities, and empowering communities through technology, innovation, and education.

The event aims to “give people the tools and resources to improve their lives, using the power of technology to create positive change in the community, and drive progress on a global scale.”

150 Volunteers across #Kurdistan are organizing this program in #Erbil

We left all the negative vibes behind and the one who demotivates young people in this region.

We put all our efforts, time, and fully dedicated into this! Because we believe in a better future.#TEDxNishtiman pic.twitter.com/SFkPGXn2Vm — Rawand Husen (@rawand_hussen) February 27, 2023

Since 1984, TEDx, a nonprofit organization, has been organizing conferences worldwide, devoted to spreading ideas in the form of inspiring talks.

The TEDxNishtiman conference began in the Kurdistan Region in 2017.

Kurdistan 24 is the media partner of TEDxNishtiman 2023.