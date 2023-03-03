Life style

TEDxNishtiman 2023 focuses on empowering women, youth and minorities

TEDxNishtiman 2023 is organized by 150 volunteers from different parts of Kurdistan, and will include 1,500 attendees, 15 international and local speakers.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
TEDxNishtiman 2023 is supported by 150 volunteers from different parts of Kurdistan (Photo: TEDxNishtiman/Twitter).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital, Erbil, will host the sixth TEDxNishtiman program on Saturday. It will be the largest TEDx event in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, featuring local and international speakers, with a focus on empowering youth, women and minorities.

TEDxNishtiman 2023 is organized by 150 volunteers from different parts of Kurdistan, and will include 1,500  attendees, 15 international and local speakers. It is one of the largest youth networks in the Kurdistan Region.

Although more than 5,000 people applied to attend the event this year, only 1,500 people can participate due to limited seating.

The event will also feature an exhibition from 40 local startup companies to support the local economy, educational activities and networking sessions. 

The purpose of TEDxNishtiman is to share ideas worth spreading, with the aim of promoting innovation, creativity, and collaboration in the KRI (Kurdistan Region), according to the program website.

Moreover, this year’s theme is on “empowering” women, youth, and minorities, and empowering communities through technology, innovation, and education.

The event aims to “give people the tools and resources to improve their lives, using the power of technology to create positive change in the community, and drive progress on a global scale.” 

Since 1984, TEDx, a nonprofit organization, has been organizing conferences worldwide, devoted to spreading ideas in the form of inspiring talks.

The TEDxNishtiman conference began in the Kurdistan Region in 2017.

Kurdistan 24 is the media partner of TEDxNishtiman 2023.

