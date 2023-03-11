Council of Europe calls for release of Kavala and Demirtas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers on Friday again urged the Turkish authorities to immediately release Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas, in line with judgments from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Council of Europe has again urged the Turkish authorities to immediately release Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtaş, in line with judgments from the European Court of Human Rights.



Press release: https://t.co/7ai4wfA5YU#ECHR #HumanRights #Kavala #Demirtas pic.twitter.com/isJH4F92vn — Council of Europe (@coe) March 10, 2023

Both Kavala and Demirtas remain jailed despite repeated rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, calling for their immediate release.

The Council of Europe, in 2021, also called for their release.

The Council expressed profound concern that Demirtas “has been continuously deprived of his liberty since November 2016” and criticized Turkey’s Constitutional Court for failing to render a decision on the applicant’s detention since November 7, 2019.

Moreover, the European Council urged Turkish authorities “to take all possible steps to ensure that the Constitutional Court rules on this issue as soon as possible” and “in the meantime to ensure the applicant’s immediate release.”