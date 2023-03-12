Rival political parties in Kurdistan Region must set aside differences: US Deputy Consul General in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Deputy Consul General in Erbil, Zehra Bell, on Sunday convened with a number of journalists from different media outlets in the Kurdistan Region to discuss several outstanding issues.

Kovan Izzat, the News Director at Kurdistan 24 for Research and Media attended the meeting.

“As a friend and partner of the Kurdistan Region, we encourage the political parties to continue working with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Team to reach an agreement on holding parliamentary elections this year,” Bell said.

“Kurdistan Region rival political parties must set aside differences,” she added.

She also encouraged the political parties to work together to improve the lives of the Kurdistan Region citizens.

Yesterday, a number of Kurdish political parties agreed upon several points to hold election this year.

