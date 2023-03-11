Kurdistan Region’s political parties reach agreement on several elections items

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The electoral offices of a number of Kurdistan Region’s political parties on Saturday held a meeting at the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Sulaimani.

Representatives from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), PUK, Gorran Movement, the Kurdistan Justice Group, and the Kurdistan Islamic Union attended the meeting.

Numerous issues were discussed in the meeting, including amending the parliamentary electoral law and the reserved-seat quotas.

All sides agreed upon the following points:

1- Holding the four-constituency system according to the governorates of the Kurdistan region.

2- Approving the biometric registration system accredited by Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) with all its requirements.

3- Adopting the data of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning to determine the proportion of provincial seats.

4- Reactivating the Independent High Electoral Commission and Referendum in the Kurdistan Region.

5- Convening a meeting among the leaders of the Kurdistan Parliament, parliamentary blocs, and representatives of the various communities.