Iran’s chief of national security arrives in Iraq

Prior to signing the deal to normalize ties, which includes reopening diplomatic missions in the respective countries, Baghdad had hosted at least five rounds of talks between the two historic rivals.
The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, at a meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran, June 12, 2021. (Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Shamkhani, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on early Sunday on an official visit, where he will be expected to sign a security agreement with his Iraqi counterpart, according to an Iranian news agency.

Shamkhani’s visit to Baghdad comes after recently visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Beijing, where he signed a memorandum of understanding with his Saudi counterpart to normalize diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh. China brokered that deal. 

Prior to signing the deal to normalize ties, which includes reopening diplomatic missions in the respective countries, Baghdad had hosted at least five rounds of talks between the two historic rivals. Baghdad has been caught between the conflict of the two sides, vying for regional supremacy. 

A “joint security cooperation agreement,” on border protection, which has been negotiated for months between Tehran and Baghdad, will be signed by the two countries, the agency added.

Both sides will also discuss “economic and banking issues” during the Iranian official visit.  Annually, trade between Tehran and Baghdad amounts to approximately $10 billion.

