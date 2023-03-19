Politics

Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia relations

Both officials discuss relations between the two countries, regional political developments, and prospects for joint cooperation.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi (right) during his meeting with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Shamkhani, March 19, 2023. (Photo: the Media Office of the Iraqi parliament’s speaker)
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi (right) during his meeting with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Shamkhani, March 19, 2023. (Photo: the Media Office of the Iraqi parliament’s speaker)
Iraq Mohammed Al-Halboosi Ali Shamkhani Iraqi Parliament Iranian Supreme National Security Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi on Sunday met with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Shamkhani, and his accompanying delegation, according to a readout from the Media Office of the Iraqi parliament’s speaker.

Both officials discuss relations between the two countries, regional political developments, and prospects for joint cooperation, the readout added.

Al-Halboosi reiterated Iraqi Parliament’s support to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran and its neighboring countries, per the readout.

He also welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will contribute to the consolidation of security and stability in the region, according to the statement.

Shamkhani reaffirmed his country's desire to develop relations between both countries in all sectors and commended the role of Iraq in facilitating dialogue between the Iranians and Saudis.

Shamkhani arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to sign a security agreement with his Iraqi counterpart.

Read More: Iran’s chief of national security arrives in Iraq

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive