Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi on Sunday met with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Shamkhani, and his accompanying delegation, according to a readout from the Media Office of the Iraqi parliament’s speaker.

Both officials discuss relations between the two countries, regional political developments, and prospects for joint cooperation, the readout added.

Al-Halboosi reiterated Iraqi Parliament’s support to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran and its neighboring countries, per the readout.

He also welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will contribute to the consolidation of security and stability in the region, according to the statement.

Shamkhani reaffirmed his country's desire to develop relations between both countries in all sectors and commended the role of Iraq in facilitating dialogue between the Iranians and Saudis.

Shamkhani arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to sign a security agreement with his Iraqi counterpart.

