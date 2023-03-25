Politics

Iraqi Premier highlights economic partnership with French President

Macron commended the growing ties between the two countries and the increasing level of cooperation in building economic partnerships that contribute to serving mutual interests.
Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq (right), and Emmanuel Macron, the President of France. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, on Saturday received a phone call from Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, according to a statement.

‏The best ways to strengthen bilateral ties and advance economic partnerships are to serve the interests of both countries, according to a statement from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to establishing productive economic relations that contribute to infrastructure development, the statement added.

Macron commended the growing ties between the two countries and the increasing level of cooperation in building economic partnerships that contribute to serving mutual interests, per the statement.

France deployed nearly 800 soldiers to Iraq as part of the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS).

During his visits to Iraq on September 3, 2020, and on August 27, 2021, French President Macron reiterated France’s support for the Republic of Iraq.

