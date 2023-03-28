Iraq concludes excavation of multiple mass grave near Sinjar: UNITAD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government, supported by the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIS (UNITAD), concluded the excavation of multiple mass graves in Hamadan, near Sinjar town, UNITAD said today.

UNITAD said the excavations were led by the Mass Graves Directorate (MGD), in cooperation with the Medico-Legal Directorate (MLD), according to the national strategy for excavation of mass graves and the Iraqi Law on the Protection of Mass Graves.

In August 2014, ISIS carried out several war crimes against the Yezidi community in Sinjar, which UNITAD has recognized as a genocide.

UNITAD said “the excavation of the Hamadan mass graves is additional evidence of the crimes committed against the Yazidis.”

The UNITAD referred to the excavations and investigations of multiple mass graves as “critical components in advancing efforts for holding ISIL (ISIS) perpetrators accountable for atrocities committed against the Yazidi community in Sinjar.”

Remains of the victims were reportedly transported to MLD facilities in Baghdad to be identified, allowing for their return to the next of kin, to provide their loved ones with dignified burials in accordance with religious or cultural practices.

“UNITAD will continue to support Iraqi efforts to excavate mass graves of ISIL victims. The Yazidi community in Hamdan, as other communities impacted by ISIL crimes in Iraq, deserve to see justice served for the international crimes committed against them and their loved ones,” Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team Christian Ritscher said in a press release.

“It is through our joint endeavors with the Iraqi Government and competent national experts that we are able to move towards pursuing accountability and achieving justice.”