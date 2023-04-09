Female street vendor eyes financial independence in Sulaimani despite challenges

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Striving for financial independence to support raising her children, a mother sells Kurdish bread in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province.

Shokahn Nasradin, married with four children, is selling fried and baked flatbreads in the back of her KIA truck, which she has turned into a mobile kitchen.

Having been a baker for eight years, Ms. Nasradin has been selling her fresh products on the streets for almost five years now.

“Relying on myself financially is the most rewarding thing,” she told Kurdistan 24 while frying flatbread in her makeshift kitchen. “I am grateful for the support of my children as well.”

Despite facing daily challenges from men catcalling and hurling insulting comments at her, she continues to work every day and not let that stop her.

She also faces legal challenges from local authorities, who have asked her to stop selling on the street. However, she is not financially able to rent a place to continue her business.

“That is the only place I can work, regardless of whether they allow me or not,” Ms. Nasradin said.

In recent years, female entrepreneurs are attempting to open businesses to gain financial independence and employment.

Aiming to cut its reliance on oil as its main source of revenue, the Kurdistan Region has undertaken initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship and expand the private sector. Thousands of graduates, every year, seek employment opportunities in the swelled public sector. The KRG is trying to change that, according to its officials.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Correspondent in Sulaimani, Nyan Barzan