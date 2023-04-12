Security

ISIS attacks in Syria doubled from previous month: Rojava Information Centre

The RIC said this marks a doubling of attacks and fatalities from the previous month, with four military personnel and four civilians killed.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A member of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces stands guard at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, on 28 August 2022 (Photo: AFP)
A member of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces stands guard at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, on 28 August 2022 (Photo: AFP)
Syria ISIS cells Deir ez-Zor northeast Syria SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In March, ISIS carried out 20 sleeper cell attacks, five of which were claimed by the terrorist group, according to a new monthly report by the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC). 

ISIS attacks resulted in the death of seven military personnel and one civilian injured in March, while four military personnel and four civilians were killed in February, marking a troubling trend of increased attacks and fatalities in just one month. 

In addition, eight shepherds were kidnapped in the same month.

Read More: ISIS cells continue to spread terror in northeast Syria

The majority of attacks took place in Arab-majority Deir-ez-Zor province, indicating the continued strength of ISIS in that region.

Despite the increase in ISIS attacks, no significant incidents were reported in al-Hol camp, which still houses over 50,000 people, most of the ISIS families.

The children in the camp are considered to be at risk of becoming the next generation of ISIS.

“When we look at the last four months, we saw a decrease in attacks only in February when there were 10 attacks. In the two months prior to that ISIS was fairly active, mainly with attacks on military personnel and checkpoints,” Michael Lehmann, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) researcher.

“This matches the time frame of the targeting of the previous ISIS leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, in November, and hence a revenge campaign in December and January. February was then a quiet month where ISIS were possibly regrouping and reorganising, leading to a resumption of sleeper cell activity in March to similar levels as previous. We’ve seen in April so far that this activity is continuing.””

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive