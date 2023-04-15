Diplomats tour Erbil’s popular bazaar in Ramadan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Members of the diplomatic community in the Kurdistan Region participated in a night stroll through the popular bazaar and old quarter of Erbil on Friday night, to experience the nightlife of the holy month of Ramadan.

Erbil’s governor and head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, along with other local officials hosted the evening for the diplomats.

Strolling through the buzzing streets of the bazaar near the Erbil Citadel, the diplomats had a taste of local sweets and grilled meats at street vendors, many of whom stay open late into the night during Ramadan.

“A pleasant stroll through the old quarters of #Erbil and around the lively bazaar with colleagues from diplomatic missions,” Dizayee said on Friday.

The officials and diplomats visited a tea house in the city, where the popular Siniyah game is held.

The diplomats expressed their appreciation for the “security and stability of the capital,” a statement from the Erbil governorate read.

A group photo shows the foreign representatives wearing traditional Kurdish turbans at one vendor selling the headgear.

Erbil hosts more than 40 diplomatic missions as well as representatives of international organizations.

Kurdistan Region officials host diplomats and foreign representatives at Kurdish events, like Newroz. and other national holidays and gatherings regularly throughout the year.