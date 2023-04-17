Security

Syria's truffle hunt turns deadly as suspected ISIS militants kill 26 civilians

Twenty-six civilians were killed in an attack carried out by suspected ISIS fighters in the eastern countryside of Hama, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
ISIS has previously carried out mass killings following military assaults in Iraq and Syria, including the slaughter of hundreds of members of the al-Sheitat tribe in Deir ez-Zor in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
Syria Syria ISIS cells Hama Deir ez-Zor SAA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Twenty-six civilians were killed in an attack carried out by suspected ISIS fighters in the eastern countryside of Hama, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

A source in Hama Police Command told SANA that suspected ISIS militants attacked a group of citizens in Duizen village in the eastern countryside of Hama while they were collecting truffles.

During springtime, locals in Iraq and Syria engage in truffle hunting as they are in high demand and command premium prices in local markets.

Read More: Kidnapped while picking truffles: Abductors execute six, release five

Truffle hunters both in Iraq and Syria have become victims of ISIS attacks, whose fighters mostly operate in desert areas in both countries.

Furthermore, SANA reported on Sunday that five civilians were also killed by suspected ISIS fighters in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. Moreover, 250 of their sheep were killed.

