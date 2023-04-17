Kurdistan Region President thanks coalition for supporting Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday chaired a meeting with a top delegation of coalition forces led by Major General Matthew McFarlane, the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and other relevant agencies of the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement.

The United States Consul General in Erbil, Irvin Hicks Jr. also attended the meeting, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The reorganization and reform of Peshmerga forces as well as the implementation plan within the framework of the agreement between the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the US Department of Defense were discussed at the meeting, the statement reads.

Both sides addressed obstacles and challenges associated with reunifying the Peshmerga and reorganizing them within the Peshmerga Affairs Ministry, the statement added.

The Kurdistan Region President thanked the coalition for their continued support of Peshmerga forces. He reiterated the need to accelerate actions to reunite the Peshmerga and remove obstacles to the unification process, per the statement.

General McFarlane reiterated that the coalition partners will continue to support and assist the Peshmerga in various fields and implement steps to reorganize the Peshmerga in the framework of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.