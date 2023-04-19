UN expresses concern over closure of IDP camp by Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq on Wednesday called on the Iraqi government “to ensure the safety and well-being of 342 families, who had to depart from the Jeddah 5 IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camp in Ninewa Governorate, following its closure.

“The humanitarian community is concerned by the impact of the closure of the camp on April 18 by the Government of Iraq, without adequate notification and preparation for the IDPs and the receiving communities,” the Office said in a statement.

“The United Nations in Iraq will continue to work in close coordination with Iraqi authorities, to ensure the sustainable reintegration of 1,566 former camp residents, of which two thirds are children.”

The United Nations also called for the voluntary, informed, safe and dignified return of all IDPs.

Read More: Camps to remain open in the Kurdistan Region: official

The policy of shutting down displacement camps across the country was announced by the Iraqi government in October 2020.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has always stressed that the camps in the Kurdistan Region would continue to operate as long as necessary, but emphasized that additional international funding was needed to maintain them.