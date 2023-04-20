PM Barzani attended a football match between Erbil and Duhok at the Franso Hariri Stadium

RBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a football match between Erbil and Duhok at the Franso Hariri Football Stadium in Erbil.

دەستخۆشی لە هەردوو یانەی هەولێر و دهۆک دەکەم، ئەمشەو یارییەکی بەچێژیان پێشکەش کرد.



خۆشحاڵبووم لەگەڵتان بووم. pic.twitter.com/RUQCqkRxfm — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 19, 2023

Erbil and Duhok have met 42 times in their history. Erbil has won 15, drawn 13, and lost 14 of its 42 games against Duhok. In their last five meetings, Erbil has won two, drawn two, and lost one. Amjad Razi is Erbil's top scorer with seven goals, while Prince Opoku Agyemang is Duhok's top scorer with nine goals.

This match ended with a 1-0 victory for Erbil over Duhok.