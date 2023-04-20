Sport

PM Barzani attended a football match between Erbil and Duhok at the Franso Hariri Stadium

PM Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a football match between Erbil and Duhok at the Franso Hariri Football Stadium in Erbil.
author_image Kurdistan 24
PM Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a football match in Erbil (Photo: KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a football match in Erbil (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan

RBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a football match between Erbil and Duhok at the Franso Hariri Football Stadium in Erbil.

Erbil and Duhok have met 42 times in their history. Erbil has won 15, drawn 13, and lost 14 of its 42 games against Duhok. In their last five meetings, Erbil has won two, drawn two, and lost one. Amjad Razi is Erbil's top scorer with seven goals, while Prince Opoku Agyemang is Duhok's top scorer with nine goals.

This match ended with a 1-0 victory for Erbil over Duhok.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive