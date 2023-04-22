Kurdish president congratulates journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Kurdish Journalism Day and the 25th anniversary of the Kurdistan Journalists' Syndicate, Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to all journalists in Kurdistan.

He paid tribute to Miqdad Midhat Badrkhan, the pioneer who published the first newspaper, ‘Kurdistan’ in Cairo in 1898.

“On this occasion, I reiterate my full support for journalists, freedom of the press, freedom of expression, freedom of the pen, and freedom of writing, which are the foundations for any progressive society and promotion of democracy, liberties, and human rights.”

“Writing is a great responsibility; therefore I call on Kurdistan journalists to write with utmost responsibility, and to report on stories and events freely, professionally, and with utmost integrity.”

He also called on them “perform their duties accurately and within the framework of journalistic ethics, in order to be able to play their crucial role in identifying errors and flaws, and correcting them.”

Moreover, he paid tribute to the memories of all the journalists who gave their lives during the struggle and during freedom.