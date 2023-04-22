Security

SDF-US forces raid ‘Baghdadi’ farm: SOHR

This was the same farm where the former ISIS leader allegedly stayed during the time when ISIS was in control of Raqqa.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is flown in northeastern Syria (Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
Syria ISIS cells SOHR raqqa SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a report by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a farm in the Kesrat Faraj area, known as the "Al-Baghdadi" farm, was recently raided by joint Syrian Democratic Forces and US forces.

As of now, neither the Coalition nor the SDF have confirmed the reported operation.

This was the same farm where the former ISIS leader allegedly stayed during the time when ISIS was in control of Raqqa.

During the raid, the US and SDF forces discovered three hidden rooms containing four barrels filled with a significant amount of gold and money.

Additionally, another section of the hideout was found to contain money and weapons used by ISIS members to carry out attacks in areas controlled by the SDF.

In Oct. 2017, the Syria Democratic Forces, aided by the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, successfully liberated Raqqa from the grip of ISIS.

However, despite this, ISIS cells continue to operate in the area and have launched attacks against security forces and civilian institutions.

