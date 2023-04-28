'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer’ concert held in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sponsored by Kurdistan 24, the second concert of 'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer' was held in Erbil.

Beginning on Friday evening, the concert was held at Saad Abdullah Hall in Erbil, and lasted for several hours.

Profits of the concert will be donated to cancer patients.

A number of artists from across Kurdistan participated in the concert to raise money for cancer patients.

Ano Jawhar, the Minister of Transportation and Communications of the Kurdistan Region, also attended the concert, accompanied by his wife.

“I would like to thank the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) for organizing this concert and I’m proud to participate with my wife,” Jawhar told Kurdistan 24.