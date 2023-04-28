Humanitarian

'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer’ concert held in Erbil

Profits of the concert will be donated to cancer patients. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer’ concert in Erbil, April 28, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer’ concert in Erbil, April 28, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Cancer BCF Erbil Kurdistan Region Ano Jawhar children

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sponsored by Kurdistan 24, the second concert of 'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer' was held in Erbil.

Beginning on Friday evening, the concert was held at Saad Abdullah Hall in Erbil, and lasted for several hours. 

Profits of the concert will be donated to cancer patients. 

A number of artists from across Kurdistan participated in the concert to raise money for cancer patients.

Ano Jawhar, the Minister of Transportation and Communications of the Kurdistan Region, also attended the concert, accompanied by his wife.

“I would like to thank the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) for organizing this concert and I’m proud to participate with my wife,” Jawhar told Kurdistan 24.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive