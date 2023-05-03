SDF captures ISIS cell near camp hosting ISIS families

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On May 1, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with support of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, executed a security operation targeting a member of an ISIS cell in the town of Al-Hol, located adjacent to the Al-Hol camp that hosts thousands of ISIS families.

“With air surveillance provided by international coalition forces, we successfully apprehended the terrorist who was responsible for supplying weapons to active terrorist cells in the Al-Hol camp, enabling them to carry out killings and assassinations,” the SDF said in a press release.

Moreover, the SDF accused the terrorist of smuggling other cell members from the camp to different locations.

“During the operation, our special units also apprehended another suspect l, who had been working with the detained cell member. Technical equipment was found in the house, where the suspects were staying, and the equipment was subsequently confiscated,” the SDF confirmed.

The SDF reiterated its partnership with the US-led coalition in carrying out operations against ISIS “to prevent them from endangering the lives of peaceful civilians and destabilizing the security in the area.”

The al-Hol camp in Syria accommodates both Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians, as well as foreigners suspected of having links to ISIS.

The US-led coalition and the SDF have repeatedly appealed to countries to repatriate their citizens, who joined ISIS and are currently detained in Syrian camps and prisons.