U.S. military targets senior Al Qaeda leader in northwest Syria: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said they targeted a senior Al Qaeda leader in a strike in northwest Syria.

US Central Command targets Senior Al Qaeda Leader in strike in Northwest Syria pic.twitter.com/xrSespGOMq — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 3, 2023

“At 11:42 am local time on May 3, U.S. Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in Northwest Syria, targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader,” the US CENTCOM said.

“We will provide more information as operational details become available,” the statement added.

“This operation reaffirms CENTCOM's steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS and Al Qaeda," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the commander of US CENTCOM.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported on Wednesday that explosions were heard in Qorqaniya, in the northern countryside of Idlib, Syria.

The SOHR report did not identify the targeted Al Qaeda leader.

The U.S. has continued to carry out drone strikes against senior ISIS and leaders of the al Qaeda-affiliated Hurras al-Din group, mostly in northwestern Syria, which is under Turkish control.