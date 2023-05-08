Coalition Forces continue training Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Under the supervision of United States Coalition Forces, the military training of the 1st Supporting Forces Command of the Peshmerga has been ongoing in the Barzan district, according to a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Department of Media and Information.

“The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the Coalition Forces confirmed that the 1st Battalion’s 105mm artillery unit, which includes dozens of Peshmerga and officers, were successful in demonstrating their abilities in military training and manoeuvres,” the statement reads.

Commander of the 1st Supporting Forces Command of the Peshmerga Sihad Barzani announced that they will continue to increase the Peshmerga forces’ military training with weapons.

“This type of training is very important to help prepare Peshmerga forces for battle if needed,” Barzani added.

Colonel Thomas Nikolai said he will continue to provide advice, training, and military equipment to Peshmerga forces, according to the statement added.

Unifying and modernizing Peshmerga forces are at the core of the reform program of the Kurdistan Region Government's ninth cabinet, which the international coalition against ISIS supports.

The Kurdish forces, backed by the coalition, defeated ISIS in 2017, and have been fighting the extremist group since 2014.