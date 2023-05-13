Culture

Joyce Blau library opened in Erbil Citadel

Omed Xoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, Olivier Decottignies, Consul General of France in Erbil and Professor Kendal Nezan, the President of the Kurdish Institute of Paris, Ali Dolamari, Kurdistan Regional Government representative to France, and a number of French university professors, attended the ceremony.
Joyce Blau (second from right), the founder of the Kurdish Institute in France, at the Erbil Citadel, May 13, 2023. (Photo: Olivier Decottignies/ Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In honor of her struggle and support for the Kurdish cause, the library of Joyce Blau, the founder of the Kurdish Institute in France, was opened on Saturday in the Erbil Citadel.

France also opened the Joyce Blau library in other places: Beirut, Damascus, and Amman.

“In the presence of Mrs. Joyce Blau, the library which now bears her name was inaugurated within the French Institute of the Near East in Erbil, in tribute to this exceptional woman, a pioneer of Kurdish studies in France and an unwavering supporter of the Kurdish cause," the French Consul General to Erbil tweeted. 

