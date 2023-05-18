Economy

PM Barzani welcomes German trade delegation

PM Masrour Barzani took the opportunity to provide an overview of the economic integration and facilitation reforms implemented by the Ninth Cabinet.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan German Consulate General Erbil Germany in Erbil Germany PM Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received a delegation of representatives from several German companies.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and enhance investment and trade opportunities between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Republic of Germany, the KRG said in a statement.

These reforms encompass vital areas such as economic diversification, investment facilitation, bureaucracy reduction, and the digitization of public sector services.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his deep appreciation for Germany's valuable military support in the Kurdistan Region as part of the anti-ISIS coalition efforts to combat ISIS.

He further emphasized the region's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Germany and harnessing its industrial expertise for mutual benefit.

The trade delegation and representatives from German companies reportedly acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's significant role in the region. They also expressed their willingness to enhance their investments within the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, during the visit of the German business delegation this week, a new premises of the German Liaison Office in Erbil was opened at the World Trade Center. 

