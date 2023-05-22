PM Barzani welcomes the reactivation of Kurdistan Region electoral commission

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Monday, visited the Akre district where he delivered a speech and addressed many outstanding issues.

The Prime Minister announced the implementation of several projects in Akre.

For instance, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated 24 billion dinars to implement projects in both Akre and Bardarash districts to fund water, sewerage, streets, roads, schools, and other projects.

“There are two strategic projects: the first is the construction of the Ismawa and Bakrman dams, and the second is the Mandawa dam, which is on the Great Zab between Erbil and here [Akre],” Barzani added.

Another project is the establishment of Akre and Garmiyan University.

Kurdistan Region Premier commended the religious coexistence in the Akre.

PM Barzani also addressed Erbil-Baghdad relations. “We tried hard to strike an agreement with the new government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani on oil, the budget, and other issues in dispute between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.”

“We have done whatever is necessary for the Kurdistan Region,” he reaffirmed.

He urged the Iraqi federal government to keep its promises and implement the agreement they reached. This agreement “will not only serve the Kurdistan Region but all of Iraq."

The Prime Minister said they are waiting for the passage of the federal budget by the Iraqi parliament, “which will open another door of the economy.”

Regarding the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani’s call on all Kurdish political parties to resolve all outstanding issues peacefully and through dialogue.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region Premier congratulated the Kurdistan Region’s parliament members for reactivating the Kurdistan Region electoral commission.

“The decision confirms that the Kurdish people believe in elections and democratic processes,” Barzani said.

As part of his visit, the Premier also highlighted the region's agricultural and tourism potential, as well as its strategic location connecting Erbil, Duhok, and Mosul.

“Akre is home to a resilient people and proud history. Their needs will be met,” Barzani tweeted following the visit.

“And that’s why today we announced new funding and projects for the city,” he added.