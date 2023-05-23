PM Barzani, US Nashville mayor hail Kurdish diaspora community

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Mayor John Cooper of Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday hailed the Kurdish diaspora community in the city as a “positive role” in forging ties between the two sides.

PM Barzani received Cooper and his accompanying delegation, including members of the local school boards and sister city organization. The delegation was visiting Erbil to evaluate forging a sister relationship between the two cities.

The premier and the mayor discussed the cultural and educational ties, as well as the people to people relations between Erbil and Nashville, according to a statement from PM Barzani’s office. It is expected that the two cities will officially become “sisters” to forge greater and deeper ties between its people.

The officials hailed the “positive role” of the Kurdish diaspora community in Nashville, known as little Kurdistan in America.

The delegates expressed their gratitude and delight with their visit to the Region, which they described as “welcoming and warm,” just like the people and culture of Nashville.

Erbil will be the first Middle Eastern city to share sister city status with Nashville, the mayor told Kurdistan 24 in an interview on Sunday.

In addition to meeting local officials, the delegation has visited cultural sites, schools, hospitals, and historical locations.