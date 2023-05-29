Erbil, Baghdad address legal issues of Kurdistan Region oil companies

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, on Monday, received the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammed Salih, and his accompanying delegation, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee in Parliament, Ziad Al-Janabi, as well as the members of the committee, Alia Nassif, Abdul-Amir Al-Mayah, Sarwa Abdul-Wahed, and Abdul-Rahim Al-Shammari also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the legal issues related to oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region.

Furthermore, the judiciary and supervisory authorities stressed collaboration in combating administrative and financial corruption through integrity.

On May 25, some members of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament introduced several amendments to the federal draft budget law. KRG strongly rejected the amendments.

“A group in the Iraqi parliament’s finance committee has introduced changes to the draft federal budget, violating the agreement with PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani government,” Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a tweet.

In February, Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement on Iraq’s 2023 budget law.

Moreover, Baghdad and Erbil signed a temporary deal to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region in April.