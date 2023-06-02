Politics

Iraqi FM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President

The minister will represent the Iraqi government.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Fuad Hussein, the Foreign Minister of the Iraqi Republic, during his interview with Kurdistan 24, May 3, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq Fuad Hussein Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kemal Kilicdaroglu Sinan Ogan Iraqi Governemnt

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

In Turkey’s recent presidential election held on May 28, Erdogan received 52 percent of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote.

According to the Supreme Election Council of Turkey, 54 million 23 thousand 601 citizens voted in the second round of the presidential election with a turnout of 84.15 percent.

Erdogan received 27 million 834 thousand 589 votes in the second round, while Kilicdaroglu received 25 million 504 thousand 724 votes. The Supreme Election Council of Turkey has officially approved the final results and sent them to the official state gazette for publication.

In the first round of the presidential election, Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the vote, his main rival Kilicdaroglu won 44.88 percent of the vote and Sinan Ogan won 5.17 percent of the vote.

Also, in the first round, Erdogan received 27 million 133 thousand 837 votes, Kilicdaroglu received 24 million 594 thousand 932 votes and Ogan received 2 million 831 thousand votes 208 votes.  

