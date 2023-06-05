Sanandaj province produces more than 62 percent of Iran's total strawberries

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sanandaj province, located in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat), has a population of less than 2% of Iran's total population and yet produces more than 62% of Iran's total strawberries.

This year, the price of strawberries has fallen compared to previous years. Since there is no factory to buy their products directly, the farmers of Sanandaj sell their produce to wholesale merchants.

Known as the heart of Iran's strawberry production, Sanandaj province produces about 75,000 tons of strawberries annually from 3,600 hectares of agricultural land in the province.

Sanandaj province's strawberry production exceeds the local needs of its residents and due to the lack of factories to store their product, farmers are forced to send their products to central Iranian cities. Additionally, international sanctions prevent farmers from sending their strawberries abroad.

The Iranian economy has regressed since international efforts on removing sanctions ceased in May 2018. With a recent rapprochement with long-time rival Saudi Arabia, Iranians hope this will be the catalyst to jumpstart their economy.