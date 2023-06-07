31 ISIS members detained in May in Iraq and Syria: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During the month of May 2023, US-led coalition forces and partner forces conducted 38 operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, resulting in the arrest of 31 ISIS operatives, and 8 ISIS suspects killed, US CENTCOM said on Tuesday.

“Our partner forces continue to demonstrate the capability, capacity, and competence to maintain the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a press release.

"The Coalition continues to Advise, Assist, and Enable our partners to keep pressure on ISIS and prevent them from re-establishing any type of network or effective military effort."

In Iraq, 21 partnered operations were carried out in which 11 ISIS suspects were detained and 6 were killed. In Syria, 17 were carried out, in which 20 ISIS suspects were detained, and two were killed.

“Despite their degraded capability, ISIS remains a significant threat within the region,” General Kurilla said. “CENTCOM, along with our partners, is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

ISIS has continued to pose a security risk in Iraq and Syria, despite the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) in a monthly report said 13 confirmed sleeper cell attacks were carried across northeast in May, a decrease from 20 in April.

Moreover, it said one ISIS member killed and 38 arrested in raids