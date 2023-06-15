Security

Peshmerga conducts anti-ISIS operation on Qarachogh mountain: Ministry of Peshmerga

The goal of the operation was “to destroy the remnants of ISIS terrorists and maintain security in the area.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The 14th Infantry Brigade conducted a search operation on the slopes of Qarachogh mountains on Thursday (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
The 14th Infantry Brigade conducted a search operation on the slopes of Qarachogh mountains on Thursday (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
Kurdistan Makhmour Qarachogh mountain Ministry of Peshmerga ISIS cells ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Peshmerga on Thursday said that the 14th Infantry Brigade successfully conducted a search operation on the slopes of Qarachogh mountains near Makhmour.

The goal of the operation was “to destroy the remnants of ISIS terrorists and maintain security in the area.”

Makhmour, situated approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil, is a territory under dispute.

Ever since the downfall of its self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq back in 2017, ISIS militants have been utilizing tunnels and hiding in Mount Qarachogh and other contested regions.

In the aftermath of the Kurdistan Region's independence referendum in 2017, the Iraqi forces expelled the Kurdish Peshmerga from the disputed territories, including Makhmour.

Consequently, significant security vulnerabilities emerged in these areas, which ISIS has exploited.

In response, Peshmerga and Iraqi forces have launched operations in the area to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive