PM Barzani lays foundation stone of a ‘strategic’ cement, power plant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday laid the foundation stone of one of the largest and “strategic” cement and power plants in Erbil province.

Located in northern Erbil province, the cement plant will have a production capacity of 6,000 tons per day. It will be jointly constructed by the Dabin Group and China Power Investment Corporation (PowerChina).

“The plant will be one of the important cement factories in the Kurdistan Region that can play a remarkable role in developing the reconstruction and industrial sectors,” Prime Minister Barzani said.

He thanked the Chinese and Kurdish companies for implementing the project that is set to be built on the 43-hectare area at the foot of Safin Mountain.

Barzani hoped the project would be executed with a “high quality” and within the expected time, urging the developers to observe workplace safety and environmentally-friendly practices.

The project, which provides 1,000 job opportunities during the construction phase, and includes a 52-megawatt power plant, will be finished in two years, Kamaran Dosky, the plant’s chief executive officer, said in a speech, describing the factory as “strategic” in the long term for the Kurdish region.

Company representatives from PowerChina and China Power Investment Corporation (Sinosure) attended the ceremony along with Kurdish ministries and government officials.

“The Kurdistan Region is abundant with raw materials that could be the source for other factories and revitalizing industries locally and abroad,” Barzani said, highlighting his government’s efforts to diversify the economy.

The factory’s production relies on the local limestones in the area.

Barzani called on his cabinet to cooperate with the private sector to facilitate further investment and industrial opportunities.