We always receive the KRG as friends: Minister-President of Flanders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jan Jambon, Minister-President of Flanders, told Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan that the Flanders government receives delegations from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as friends.

“It's also always a meeting amongst friends and it was the same case today and friends are there to help each other,” he said, about his previous meetings with the KRG..

In 2021, during a visit to the Belgian capital, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also met with Jan Jambon, the Minister-President of Flanders.

“So I listened very carefully to the minister on what the challenges and the issues in Kurdistan are. And so we will see now in more technical details, how we can help on the different issues, but as I said, friends out there to help each other.”

Jan Jambon, Minister-President of Flanders added that he had already visited Erbil during his former job as Minister of Interior.

“For the moment we don't have, we don't have plans (to visit the Kurdistan Region). You don't have to be in the country to communicate with the country and we will continue communicating.”

Had an excellent meeting with @JanJambon, Minister-President of #Flanders.



We discussed the importance of our continued cooperation and shared views on the current political developments in KRI, Iraq and the region. Agreed to work closely to strengthen our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/WZAufNxdND — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) June 22, 2023

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, is currently visiting the Benelux (the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg), and tweeted on Thursday that he had an excellent meeting with Minister-President of Flanders.

“We discussed the importance of our continued cooperation and shared views on the current political developments in KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), Iraq and the region. Agreed to work closely to strengthen our bilateral relations.”