US family undertakes ‘stressful’ search mission for a lost cat in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Leaving her cat at a friend’s house in Erbil a month ago, Hallie did not know she would be undertaking a painstaking and stressful mission to look for her lost pet cat in Kurdistan Region later.

Nicknamed Cleopatra, the Siamese cat breed has been lost for over three weeks in Erbil’s Korea Village after Hallie Hadi, the 17-year-old owner, could not take the cat with herself on the trip due to travel regulations.

Ms. Hadi was later informed by her friend that her cat had gone missing, triggering a “stressful” search mission in the Kurdish capital and Sulaimani provinces.

“It has just been really stressful. It has been a nightmare,” she told Kurdistan 24 on Monday in Sulaimani, where they have recently begun their search mission along with her father.

Friends, relatives, acquaintances, pet stores, and even US Consulate General in Erbil, have all been informed about the loss of the 2-year-old pet cat.

Ms. Hadi, the only child of the family, has been adamant about finding her cat since she had come back from the trip. Her father accompanies her on the mission.

"This whole situation can be very difficult because, again, we are foreigners and we cannot look for her day and night," Ms. Hadi told Kurdistan 24.

Eying reuniting with her cat, she pledges to award anyone who can help her in finding the molly.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Sulaimani reporter Diyar Jamal