PM Barzani wishes a happy holiday to Muslims on Eid al-Adha

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday wished a happy holiday to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) holiday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

PM Barzani especially congratulated the Peshmergas, the internal security forces, and the families of the martyrs and Anfal victims.

“I hope you spend this feast in a peaceful and happy atmosphere,” Barzani said.

He also hopes that this feast will bring unity, tolerance, happiness, further progress, and stability to the Kurdistan Region and the world.

“Happy holidays and may God protect Kurdistan,” Barzani concluded.

The Feast of Sacrifice marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, known as the Hajj, to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage is considered a mandatory duty for all Muslims that are financially and physically able to carry out at least once in their lifetime.

The religious holiday is the second of two Islamic celebrations, the other being Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.