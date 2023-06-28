Muslims across Kurdistan Region mark Eid Al-Adha

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muslims across the Kurdistan Region on early Wednesday marked the beginning of this year’s Edi al-Adha, a four-day Islamic feast during which thousands of sacrificial animals will be slaughtered.

Thousands of Muslims in the Kurdistan Region on early Wednesday visited mosques to perform the Eid Al Adha prayers in congregations. Local officials also attended the prayers.

Following the prayers, family and friends gather together to share the Eid meals and confectionaries, including traditional food.

Meaning the “festival of sacrifice”, Eid Al Adha comes during Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic calendar, which is one of the four sacred months of the year.

While Muslims celebrate the feast in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, over 30,000 Kurdish and Iraqi pilgrims are undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, a once-in-a-lifetime religious obligation for any able-bodied Muslims.

Kurdistan Region top officials on Tuesday extended their congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing the feast to bring joy and stability to the Region.

“I hope this festive occasion brings tolerance, blessings, and joy while fostering further progress for our nation,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in his Eid greetings.

Believers, who are financially able, will start the animal sacrificial ceremony, known as Qurbani, until the last day of the feast. The sacrificial meat is then distributed to neighbors, low-incomers as well as charities.

The sacrifice of livestock symbolizes a Quranic story, in which God commanded Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael) to test his devotion and submission to God.

Despite attempts by the devil to dissuade the prophet from undertaking the command, Ibrahim was adamant to do so. In return, Angel Gabriel replaced Ismail with a ram at the last moment. The rite for Muslims is a testament to their obedience and faith.