Kurdish photographer's captivating images to be shown in U.S. Congress

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The KRG Representation has cooperated with Spirit of America, Justice for Kurds and Kurdish Professionals to arrange a tour for Younes Mohammed, an award-winning Kurdish photographer, to display his photos in different places in the United States.

Read More: U.S. Exhibit of Kurdish Photographer: Nashville, Congress, KRG Representation

First exhibition

Younes Mohammed’s photos were on display in Nashville last week at the city council building. The Representation hosted a lunch for Younes Mohammed with the Mayor of Nashville, members of the city council, Sister Cities Board, and members of the Kurdish diaspora in Nashville.

Why Nashville?

Nashville has the largest Kurdish diaspora in North America at about 15,000 to 20,000. The city has embraced the community which first settled in Nashville about 50 years ago. There are Kurds working in government offices, in schools and hospitals and many have established their own businesses. Kurdish food is popular in the city.



The younger generation have established their own organizations, such as Kurdish Professionals, which advises young Kurdish Americans on how to apply to universities, how to write their CVs, and mentors them in the early years of their careers.

The KRG Representation is proud of all the Kurdish Americans in Nashville and has worked closely with them, Nashville’s Sister Cities Board and the city council to promote closer ties, which will lead to a sister city partnership next month.

Second exhibition

Yesterday, Younes Mohammed’s exhibition moved to the US Congress where members and staff of congress were able to get a glimpse of Kurdistan and the peshmerga’s heroic fight against ISIS through Younes Mohammed’s evocative photos.

The Representation worked with Congressman Seth Moulton, co-chair of the Kurdish-American Congressional Caucus, on securing the space for the exhibition.

Today, the exhibition is on display at the KRG Representation's building until 5pm.

Why put on this exhibition in America?

KRG Representative Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman has for a long time said that her goal is to widen Kurdistan’s relationship with America so that it isn’t just about security, but also about culture and commerce. The exhibitions and Younes’s presence in America is part of this policy of cultural diplomacy. They are also part of the Representation’s effort to connect Erbil and Nashville.

Younes Mohammed and his photos

Younes Mohammed lives in Erbil. His photos capture daily life in Kurdistan as well as the fight against ISIS. He was embedded with the peshmerga and witnessed the fight close up. His photos capture the beauty as well as the sacrifices of Kurdistan.

Mohammed documents the timeless struggle to preserve freedom and the human toll that it demands, particularly in the fight against ISIS. A photographer with a boundless passion for cultures, customs, and traditions, he astutely captures the daily lives of ordinary people and Kurdish Peshmerga forces with vivid images that tell stories of love, sacrifice, courage, and friendship.