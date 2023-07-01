Sadrist Movement thanks Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a Facebook post, Saleh Mohammed al-Iraqi, the Minister of Sadr, thanked a number of television channels for covering Friday's demonstrations in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities, including Kurdistan 24.

"Thanks to these channels for covering the demonstrations against burning the holy Quran in our beloved Iraq," al-Iraqi wrote.

Salwan Momika, 37, a member of the Iraqi diaspora community in Sweden, set the Quran’s pages ablaze on July 28. This was as Muslims around the world marked the first day of the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) holiday.

In a tweet, the Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr criticized some Iraqi channels for not covering the demonstrations. Al-Sadr called them militia channels and said “These channels only serve their country's opponents.”

Al-Sadr on Thursday called to declare the Swedish Ambassador to Iraq a persona non grata and to sever ties with Sweden, which he described as “hostile to Islam” and a supporter of “immorality”, according to a statement he shared on his Twitter account.

Moreover, Fayaq Zedan, the head of Iraq’s Judicial Council, directed the public prosecutor to take the necessary legal measures to “extradite” the Iraqi national from the Nordic country.

On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahhaf told Kurdistan 24 that the Swedish ambassador to Baghdad had been summoned and asked to take legal action against the individual who burned the Quran in Stockholm.

