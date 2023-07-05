PM Barzani discusses policies with citizens in town hall meeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a town hall meeting with a number of citizens of the Kurdistan Region in Erbil, in which he answered their questions and discussed many outstanding issues with them.

PM Barzani said that at the inception of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ninth Cabinet, they were optimistic efficient results could be provided within a solid reform system.

Barzani added that after recognizing there are many sectors and areas of governance that are seriously flawed, they realized that current reform is not enough; but many objectives must be created from the ground up.

“For example, I’m optimistic that the electrification and digitization of governance will make things much easier for both the government and citizens," he stated.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the KRG has faced obstacles such as COVID-19 and the lingering presence of ISIS.

“Nevertheless, we have continued to face crises and find the right solutions at the right time,” Barzani reaffirmed.

The Premier expressed his gratitude for the support, cooperation, and trust of Kurdistan Region citizens for the KRG and called it “the greatest achievement.”

Barzani admitted that the KRG had many shortcomings, but he insisted there have been outside forces attempting to sabotage the Region.

“Some of these crises were created, partly at the local level, or rather by those whose interests were violated or who felt their interests were endangered, and that’s why they oppose our government,” Barzani noted that, “many parts outside the Kurdistan Region tried to put economic, legal and security pressure on this government so that we could not succeed in our tasks. Now I can assure you that many of these crises have passed, but we still have to face some of them with your help.”

Moreover, the Prime Minister reiterated that what is paramount is the issue of people's livelihood and public services for Kurdistan Region citizens.

Regarding the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees, Barzani stated that “I can say for sure that all the salaries have been paid in this cabinet, however, sometimes it is a little late (...) [D]espite all the crises and problems that have been created for our cabinet, we were able to pay citizen salaries and I thank [them] for their patience.”

Furthermore, he confirmed that they would continue to work with the Iraqi Federal Government on the points that they disagree with or have not been able to find common ground on.

Lastly, the PM underlined that they will continue to defend Kurdistan Region people's rights. They will look for appropriate ways to resolve these issues peacefully within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution.