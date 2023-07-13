Iraqi PM Sudani visits tourist areas in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, along with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) president Masoud Barzani embarked on an unofficial visit to tourist areas within the Soran administration of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzan Mohammed, Director of Tourism in Soran, told Kurdistan24 that President Barzani, accompanied by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, visited the tourist areas of Soran Autonomous Administration.

The purpose of the visit was to visit tourist areas in the Kurdistan Region.

Amidst the soaring temperatures in various parts of Iraq, a significant influx of local tourists from central and southern regions has arrived in the Kurdistan Region to escape the summer heat.