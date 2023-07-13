Politics

Iraqi PM Sudani visits tourist areas in Kurdistan Region

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, along with KDP president Masoud Barzani embarked on an unofficial visit to tourist areas in the Soran region.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani accompanied by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Thursday visited the Soran administration area (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani accompanied by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Thursday visited the Soran administration area (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
Kurdistan Masoud Barzani Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al Sudani Soran administration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, along with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) president Masoud Barzani embarked on an unofficial visit to tourist areas within the Soran administration of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzan Mohammed, Director of Tourism in Soran, told Kurdistan24 that President Barzani, accompanied by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, visited the tourist areas of Soran Autonomous Administration.

The purpose of the visit was to visit tourist areas in the Kurdistan Region.

Amidst the soaring temperatures in various parts of Iraq, a significant influx of local tourists from central and southern regions has arrived in the Kurdistan Region to escape the summer heat.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive