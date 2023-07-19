Kurdish leaders congratulate Muslims on Islamic New Year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s senior leaders on Wednesday congratulated Muslims in Iraq and around the world on the occasion of the Islamic New Year.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan Region and around the globe,” Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani said on Wednesday, marking the Islamic New Year.

He expressed his best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the new year.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani similarly extended his congratulations on Wednesday.

“I stress fostering the culture of forgiveness, acceptance, and peaceful coexistence among all the religious and ethnic components in Kurdistan Region,” Barzani said.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday released a statement, in which he also congratulated the Muslims on the occasion.

Muslims around the world mark the day, on which Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina along with his followers.

Saudi Arabia’s top court has previously announced that the first day of the new year, or Muharram, is Wednesday as the moon-sighting committee could not spot the crescent on Monday, making Tuesday the last day of Dhul Hijjah 29.

Since the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the dates of Muharram vary each year on the Gregorian calendar. The crescent moon in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Singapore is usually spotted a day after the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait.

Religious authorities in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night changed the covering of the Kaaba to mark the occasion.

Known as Kiswah, the covering is made of black silk and gold patterns, spelling out Quranic verses. It is produced and designed in Saudi Arabia.