95,000+ citizens registered to participate in Iraq’s upcoming provincial council elections: IHEC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dawood Salman Khazair, the Director of Procedures and Training at the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), announced on Friday that more than 95,000 voters have registered to participate in provincial council elections.

The number of registered parties has reached 281, including 11 parties with conditional licenses, according to the director.

Khazair also said that the number of coalitions reached 41, while emerging parties reached 14.

Moreover, he revealed that there are 179 registration centers spread throughout Iraq.

Regarding refugees' registration, Khazair stated that refugees will only be registered in their camps, with the exception being refugees from Sinjar.

Earlier on March 20, 2023, Iraqi parliament unanimously approved Nov. 6 as the date of the Iraqi provincial council elections. The parliament also voted on Articles 15 and 16 of the electoral law amendment. According to Article 15, 320 seats will be distributed to the provinces, and nine seats will be distributed to the quotas as follows:

- Christians receive five seats in Baghdad, Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh

- Sabians receive one seat in Baghdad Province

- Feyli Kurds receive one seat in Wasit Province

- Shabak receive one seat in Nineveh Province

- Yazidis receive one seat in Nineveh Province

In 2019, the Iraqi parliament decided to dissolve its provincial councils in addition to the provincial councils of the KRG, while only restarting the process recently. In addition, the Iraqi parliament has also decided to allow governors to manage financial and administrative affairs until provincial councils are elected.