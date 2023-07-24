Iraqi President, UN envoy discuss IDPs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rasheed on Monday received Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Baghdad.

Both sides discussed the overall political situation in Iraq, the role of the United Nations, and the efforts being made on behalf of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as well as climate change.

They also addressed the work of the United Nations (UN) and its affiliated organizations in supporting Iraq and performing its duties in the country, especially the projects the UN has funded. Humanitarian issues were also discussed, such as aiding IDPs and facilitating their return home.

Moreover, Hennis-Plasschaert also expressed her commitment in helping Iraqi citizens in every way possible.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there are nearly 1.2 million IDPs in Iraq.

Previously in Jan. 2023, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) published figures on the IDP and refugee situation in the Region. The Kurdistan Region claimed it hosted 665,000 IDPs at that time.

