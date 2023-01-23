Nearly one million IDPs and refugees live in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nearly one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees are living in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Approximately 665,000 IDPs and more than 248,000 refugees, for a total of more than 913 thousand IDPs and asylum seekers, reside in Kurdistan, the statement reads.

Nearly 102 IDPs have returned to their homes while 230 new IDPs resettled in camps, and 490,092 individuals were settled outside the camps, per the statement.

“Last year the Kurdistan Region received 248,434 refugees in total. Of these, 93,966 people were settled in camps, and 154,468 refugees lived outside of the camps,” the statement added.

While 376 refugees were repatriated, 482 new refugees were settled in camps, according to the statement.

In the wake of the Syrian crisis and the emergence of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, the Kurdistan Region has given sanctuary to many internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees.