PM Barzani welcomes UK government recognition of Yezidi genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the United Kingdom to formally recognize the Yezidi genocide.

“I welcome the UK's recognition of the genocide committed by ISIS against the Yazidis. It is a just acknowledgement of a heinous crime and a painful past,” PM Masrour Barzani said in a post on the formerly known Twitter, the social media platform that has recently rebranded into X.

“Our Yazidi brothers and sisters have prevailed and remain strong. We stand by our proud people as they heal and rebuild,” he added.

The UK government recognized the genocide following the judgment of a German court earlier this year, where it found a former ISIS fighter guilty of acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Iraq.

“Today we have made the historic acknowledgement that acts of genocide were committed against the Yazidi people,” UK Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad said in a public statement.

“This determination only strengthens our commitment to ensuring that they receive the compensation owed to them and are able to access meaningful justice,” he added.