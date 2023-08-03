Security

Five civilians injured in Turkish artillery strikes: SOHR

The incident took place amidst a rise in Turkish drone strikes and artillery bombardments.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkish artillery have continued to shell positions of the SDF in northeast Syria (Photo: Farhad Shami/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, five civilians were injured in Abosh village in northern Tal Tamr, Al-Hasakah countryside, due to artillery shelling by Turkish forces and affiliated factions, as reported by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The incident took place amidst a rise in Turkish drone strikes and artillery bombardments on positions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria.

In addition to the recent attack, earlier today, Turkish forces and the affiliated Syrian National Army (SNA) fired heavy artillery shells on Aboush and Al-Sheikh villages in Tel Tamer countryside, and targeted villages in Abu Rasin countryside northwest of Hasakah.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had previously strongly condemned the escalation of Turkish drone strikes during the past week, and criticized the silence of the ceasefire guarantor states.

The AANES held these parties responsible for allowing the Turkish attacks to persist despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia, and Turkey and the United States, which were implemented in October 2019 to halt fighting between Turkey and the SDF.

However, Turkish drone and artillery attacks continue in northeast Syria.

