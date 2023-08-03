We need more concrete steps on Sinjar agreement: UN Envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During her speech at the 9th commemoration of the Yezidi genocide in Erbil, organized by Yazda, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, emphasized the pressing need for more concrete steps to be taken on the Sinjar agreement.

كلمة الممثلة الخاصة للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة في #العراق السيدة جينين هينيس-بلاسخارت في الذكرى السنوية التاسعة لضحايا الإبادة الجماعية للإيزيديين – نحو مستقبل مستدام للإيزيديين



إنجليزي: https://t.co/col2KfNT35

عربي: https://t.co/V1jhxtvEO9

كردي: https://t.co/FjwgUPsXmv pic.twitter.com/6tpVuVA2OC — UNAMI (@UNIraq) August 3, 2023

“As positive as recent repeated declarations of commitment have been, we must see concrete steps – and at a faster pace,” she said.

“Be it the appointment of a mayor, the establishment of a local security force, the delivery of services or the scale up of reconstruction. And, to be clear, the outlook of the December elections should not hinder the process of appointing a temporary mayor for Sinjar. Such appointment, any time soon, is critical if we talk about stepping up public services and reconstruction activities.”

Moreover, she also added that implementation of the Yazidi Survivors Law must be accelerated. “And this can only happen if the Directorate for Survivors Affairs has capacity for the caseload ahead. Equally important are efforts to dismantle barriers that prevent survivors from demonstrating their eligibility,” she said.

Also she underlined that the individuals responsible for the Yezidi genocide must be brought to justice. “And the UN, including through the work of UNITAD, continues to support Iraqi-led efforts to enact relevant legislation and pursue justice.”

“Now, finally, allow me to reiterate that people must be placed before politics or partisan interests, particularly when talking about those who have suffered some of the worst atrocities in recent human history. Only in this way can the needs of survivors be fully met,” she concluded.

Also on Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called for implementing the Sinjar Agreement signed three years ago between Erbil and Baghdad with support from the UN to normalize the situation in Sinjar.