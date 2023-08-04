Turkish drone strike kills four fighters: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Thursday evening killed four fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the village of Hermi Shekho, near Qamishlo in the Hasakah province.

The SDF said in a press release that the drone targeted fighters that were on their way to their homes for their monthly vacation. “4 fighters were martyred and 2 others were wounded,” the SDF said.

One of the SDF fighters was a commander, Aram Muhammad Ibrahim, who played a role in the fight against ISIS.

The drone strike took place on the 9th commemoration of the Yezidi genocide.

Turkey has recently increased its drone strikes in northeast Syria.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had previously strongly criticized the silence of the ceasefire guarantor states amidst the increase in Turkish drone strikes.

The AANES held Russia and the United States responsible for allowing the drone attacks to persist despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia, and Turkey and the United States, which were implemented in October 2019 to stop fighting between Turkey and the SDF.

According to data from Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Turkey carried out 30 drone strikes since early 2023.