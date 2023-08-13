PM Barzani, Coalition Forces delegation discuss Peshmerga reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received a senior delegation from the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, which included the outgoing commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve Mathew McFarlane, and the new commander Major General Joel B Vowell, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

During the meeting, PM Barzani expressed his gratitude to the outgoing General McFarlane for his efforts and services during his tenure and wished him success in his future assignments.

The Prime Minister also congratulated General Vowell on his assumption of office and expressed the full cooperation and support of the KRG for the success of his mission.

A number of topics were discussed at the meeting, including the continuation of the Peshmerga Ministry's reform process, eliminating all obstacles and problems hindering the unification of the Peshmerga forces, and eliminating all forms of partisan interference.

During the meeting, they also addressed the general situation in Iraq and the progress made against ISIS terrorists in the region.

Unifying and modernizing the Peshmerga forces is at the core of the reform program of the KRG’s Ninth Cabinet. Furthermore, it is a concept that has in the past been heavily advanced by the Global Coalition against ISIS.

The Kurdish forces, backed by the Coalition, have been fighting the extremist group since 2014. In 2017, they helped territorially defeat ISIS in Iraq. Despite this, ISIS has exhibited a resurgence in the region through small-scale, guerilla warfare tactics in Iraq and Syria.

Previously in June 2023, senior Dutch military advisor to the Peshmerga, Captain Bart van den Heuvel, announced a newly formulated plan approved by the Ministry of Peshmerga for the prospective unification of its forces, specifically Unit 70 (linked to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) and Unit 80 (linked to the Kurdistan Democratic Party).

The plan would involve a "selection procedure” to be trialed with the 21st Regional Guard Brigades, preferably incorporating new recruits in order to source more contemporary, tolerant mentalities.

