Iraqi FM, US Ambassador highlight bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein on Monday received United States Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski in Baghdad, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

A number of issues were discussed at the meeting related to the regional situation, the al-Hol camp in Syria, the return of Iraqis from the camp, and how bilateral relations should be developed.

Other topics of discussion included various countries' stances regarding terrorist elements among the camp's residents.

Meanwhile, the American envoy clarified matters to the Iraqi FM about the recent prohibitive measures placed on 14 Iraqi banks.

Additionally, Romanowski expressed her satisfaction with the visit and the discussions with US military officials about future relations between the two countries.

Moreover, she emphasized her country's continued support for the Iraqi armed forces in their fight against ISIS.

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani also received US Ambassador Romanowski, in which they addressed improving economic cooperation.

Previously on July 27, the US State Department confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that it had not sanctioned any Iraqi banks, but that since July 19, the US Treasury Department had banned 14 Iraqi banks from foreign currency trading.

